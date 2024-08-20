Best camping tents for outdoor adventure in 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

While sleeping in the great outdoors with nothing but the sound of crickets to lull you to sleep can be refreshing, setting out for camp with sub-par camping gear can induce a serious case of camping blues. Having the best tent is critical to a successful camping trip.

This year has delivered major camping tent upgrades designed to block wind, keep rain out and help you get a good night's sleep--even when your tentmates are snoring.

Keep reading for the best camping tents of 2024, according to our shopping experts.

Best camping tents in 2024

When it comes to the best tents for camping, there is something for everyone. From small tents easily packed on a long trek to glamping tents that make you the most popular campers at the campground, these tents are designed to be durable, easy to assemble and take down, and can protect you from elements like wind, rain and sun.

Please keep reading for details, pricing and where to buy the top tents of the year.

Best overall pick: Coleman Skydome tent with dark room technology

Coleman/Amazon

The Coleman Skydome comes in various sizing options with a capacity for 4 people. It features blackout technology to (almost) black out the sun so you don't have to rise when the sun does.

We like this tent's lightweight feel and ease of assembly, but the pre-attached poles really caught our attention. The tent features 20% more headroom than most Coleman dome tents and fits in a small carry bag when not in use.

The tent is made to be waterproof, featuring a tub-like floor, patented welded corners and inverted seams to help keep water out. Its frame is built to withstand up to 35 mph winds. However, some reviewers found this tent not to be as waterproof as claimed. While we wouldn't suggest the Coleman Skydome tent for extreme weather, it's a good overall tent for family camping trips or weekend excursions.

The Coleman Skydome tent is available at Amazon for $150.

Best pop-up tent: EchoSmile instant tent

EchoSmile's 4.1-star-rated pop-up tent is a breeze, assembling in just ten seconds. Just unstrap the tent, throw it in the air and it will open automatically. This hassle-free tent offers ample space (110" x78.74" x 47.24") and enough room for four sleeping bags with pads.

The durable fiberglass tent pole is reinforced at the junction with a heavy-duty steel protection tube, allowing for more weight capacity, while preventing the pole from bending or breaking. The double-panel mesh windows (4) and doors (2) provide airflow and cross-ventilation while keeping bugs out. There are also inner doors that can be unzipped.

Made to resist strong winds when used with guy ropes and pegs, this tent is not recommended for extreme weather or heavy rain. Also included are two storage bags and a tie for a lantern.

This pop-up tent is available at Amazon for $100.

Best winter tent: North Face Mountain 25 tent

North Face/REI

This top-rated North Face two-person expedition tent is lightweight, durable and offers reliable protection from intense weather making it our top pick for winter.

This tent offers a suite of features, including a lightweight nylon fly and canopy, a fully taped, cut-in nylon bucket floor for added structural strength and durability and dual doors with a poled dual-entry front vestibule.

The DAC poles and stakes offer stability and a high strength-to-weight ratio, while the high-low venting offers multiple airflow options throughout the tent.

The tent has glow-in-the-dark, color-coded zipper pulls and eight internal stuff pockets in which the doors can easily be stowed. Four snow stakes are included, as are multiple hanger loops.

This tent is available at REI for $690.

Best backpacking tent: MSR Elixir lightweight tent

Amazon

This lightweight tent uses unique pole geometry to maximize space, providing 41 inches of headroom. The tent body mesh and solid fabric panels offer a reliable combination of ventilation and warmth, while also offering privacy.

For a fast setup, this tent can be assembled with just the rainfly and included footprint, though the entire setup does include color-coded poles, clips, webbings and vestibules.

We like the glow-in-the-dark zipper pulls to make evening exits that much easier.

This lightweight tent is priced at $380 at Amazon.

Best tent for glamping: REI Co-op Wonderland X Tent

REI

REI's Wonderland X tent is a feature-packed offering sure to please even the most scrutinizing of glampers. Starting with its design, built to withstand strong winds, it's enhanced with a durable silicone water-repellant treatment, which makes this tent storm-worthy (though we don't suggest glamping during a storm). Also key to this tent's design is the floating, clip-in private sleeping area, separate from the large living room area in the front of the tent.

There are six exterior fly doors (two ends, four sides), which offer good ventilation even when the hatches are down, and the inner tent can be moved back easily to create more space for lounging. The end doors and side panels can be rolled up to create awnings.

The setup process has been simplified here with color coding on the tent, fly, footprint and poles, while ample pockets are included providing storage for clothing and personal items that might otherwise be kept on the ground. Stakes and guylines are included.

This tent is available at REI for $999.

Best tent with storage: North Face Wawona camping tent

Amazon

The North Face puts the easy in setting up camp with its popular Wawona six-person tent, which boasts a quick setup and a large vestibule for extra space and storage.

The tent features double-wall construction with a large mesh door that offers excellent ventilation. Inside, find internal pockets to keep gear and clothing organized. We like the ceiling pockets, designed to keep headlamps, lights and tablets handy but out of the way.

This tent packs into a duffel-style stuff sack, but promises easy setup once unpacked. Use the color-coded poles and trims to set up camp without the normal tent setup-induced headache. The DAC MC pole and external guylines make this tent sturdy in inclement weather.

This tent is available at Amazon for $464. Note: Footprint is sold separately.

Best rooftop camper tent: IKamper Skycamp 3.0 tent

REI

When it comes to rooftop camping made easy (and comfortable) the IKamper Skycamp checks all the boxes. This rooftop camper is easy to set up, spacious and features expansive windows. It also offers a high-density polyfoam mattress designed to keep you comfortable on your every adventure.

The rooftop tent comes with a telescoping ladder, which holds up to 330 pounds and features angled, level steps designed to be easy to navigate. The ladder is integrated into the tent design, making it more stable and sturdy. Mounting brackets are included.

The insulated mattress is 2.5 inches thick and evenly distributes body weight. The quilted, insulated lining and mattress cover keep you warm while reducing condensation. The king mattress sleeps two adults and two children, or three adults.

The hard shell is fiber-reinforced and designed to protect the tent while you're on the road.

This rooftop tent is available in two colors at REI starting at $4,199.