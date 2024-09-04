The best screens for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you don't have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto already in your car, don't worry: You don't need to go out and buy a new ride. Instead, you can spend less than $150 and easily add this functionality using one of these touchscreens.

Using a portable car touchscreen, you can safely take advantage of navigational tools, music or podcast streaming, hands-free calling, your smartphone's digital assistant, and other apps and features that can make your drives easier and more fun.

Pro Tip: Since these units are portable, you can also use any of them in a rental car with ease, so you don't have to pair your phone with a vehicle you don't own.

Are portable car touchscreens worth it?

The best portable car touchscreens, like the models our in-house consumer tech experts have selected as part of this roundup, make it easy to pair your smartphone with a vehicle that does not already have a built in infotainment system.

Pro Tip: All of these portable car touchscreens are compatible with Apple iPhone and Android smartphones. The option that's best for you should be based on display size and included mounting options, based on how you plan to use it.

Best portable car touchscreen: Buonaldea 7" car touchscreen with backup camera



Amazon

This seven-inch touchscreen mounts on a dashboard. It pairs wirelessly with your smartphone to provide CarPlay or Android Auto capabilities. It also mirrors content on your smartphone's screen, so this device can showcase movies, TV shows, or other video streamed via your smartphone.

The working voltage of this CarPlay screen is DC 12V~24V. This means it supports all vehicles and can be plugged into an auxiliary power port. Simply mount this screen using the supplied and adjustable self-adhesive dashboard mount. In addition to working as a CarPlay or Android Auto display, this touchscreen comes with a 180-degree view, waterproof backup camera with night-vision capabilities.

Also integrated into the screen are Bluetooth speakers and an AUX and FM transmitter. That means you can also play audio through your car's original sound system. We selected the Buonaldea portable car touchscreen as our top pick because it works with almost any smartphone and vehicle, plus it offers a variety of functions at a very competitive price.

Best value portable car touchscreen: MRQ 9" portable wireless car screen and backup camera



Amazon

Our top pick and this best value pick are very close in price, but this portable car touchscreen provides a better overall value, since it offers a larger (9-inch versus a 7-inch), full-color touchscreen display. Plus, it comes with an adjustable dashboard mount, a 64GB microSD memory card, and a 1080p resolution backup camera with a 140-degree field of view -- all for $55 (when you use the Amazon instant coupon).

You can connect your smartphone to this screen wirelessly or using a USB cable. It's easily to accesses the phone's CarPlay or Android Auto functions for music, navigation, phone calls, and more. The display is a good size; offers an anti-glare filter; and won't obscure your vision while driving.

The screen is powered using a cable that plugs into any 120 volt auxiliary power port. Meanwhile, the included mount provides 180-degree rotation at the central axis, two extendable arms, and 360-degree rotation at the top. A suction cup uses an adhesion and clasp design to provide a secure attachment to your vehicle's dashboard or windshield.

Best portable car touchscreen with a dash cam: Westods 9.3" portable car touchscreen



Amazon

We like this Westods 9.3-inch portable car touchscreen because it comes bundled with a 1080p resolution backup camera and a 2.5K resolution dash cam. Once connected with your phone, this screen gives you access to all CarPlay (iPhone) or Android Auto capabilities.

You get easy-to-operate tools for music, navigation, hands-free calling and texting and more. You also get access to your phone's digital assistant using voice commands -- without having to touch the screen or take your eyes off the road.

The front camera and rear camera supports split-screen loop recording and playback. Plus, when your vehicle is in reverse, the front-view and rear-view images appear onscreen at the same time for easier navigation and better visibility. Using the supplied 64GB memory card, the system automatically records mode while you're driving.

Meanwhile, the display connects to a car stereo system using the built in FM transmitter, so any audio that accompanies the smartphone apps you're using will be played through your car's speakers or the speaker on the display. One notable feature of this screen is that it offers an extra-wide, 178-degree field-of-view with 1,600-by-600 pixel resolution. The unit mounts on a dashboard and is easily removable.

Best portable car touchscreen with extra-wide display: Car and Driver Intellidash Pro



Amazon

Many car enthusiasts rely on Car and Driver magazine to learn all about the latest rides, but the magazine also offers its own portable car touchscreen with a wide and easy-to-view display. In addition to working with CarPlay (iPhone) and Android Auto, this model is also compatible with SiriusXM Radio.

The Intellidash Pro easily mounts on your vehicle's dashboard using a strong adhesive disk that prevents accidental tipping. Like most portable car touchscreens, this one is powered using the 12-volt auxiliary power port in your car. It can then connect with your smartphone using a USB cable or Bluetooth.

You get voice-based access to Siri or Google Assistant, as well as easy access to your phone's navigation, music, phone, messages and other apps. You can also use the device to listen to podcasts or audiobooks from your phone. All audio plays through your car speakers.

When it comes to navigation, we like that the device is not just limited to the Maps app that comes preinstalled on your phone. It works seamlessly with Apple Maps, Google Maps, Waze and numerous other navigation apps, too.

Best portable car touchscreen with suction-cup mount: Aumume 7" car touchscreen

Amazon

The mount on this seven-inch portable car touchscreen attaches to your vehicle's front windshield. You also get an alternative cup-holder mount. Either option gives you extra flexibility to position the display at the perfect height and angle for you and your car.

You can connect your phone to this screen using Bluetooth or a USB cable. The display can then rely on your vehicle's built in stereo system to play all sound and audio using a built in FM transmitter or AUX input cable. The display is powered using your car's 12-volt auxiliary power port.

This 7-inch touchscreen also comes with a 720p-resolution backup camera that kicks in whenever you put your vehicle in reverse. Another useful feature is the display's memory card slot. You can preload an optional memory card with music, audio, or video to play back while you're driving. (For safety, we recommend that video playback only be used by passengers, not the driver.) You also get access to either Siri or Google Assistant using voice commands.

Whatever you're shopping for, the deal seeking experts at CBS Essentials will always help you discover the best prices, while recommending the best products when it comes to consumer tech, as well as items for your home, kitchen or outdoor living.