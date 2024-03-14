Amazon's Big Spring Sale is coming next week, but don't call it Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon will hold its first-ever Big Spring Sale next week. Bloomberg / Getty Images

Spring is just about here -- and so is the next major Amazon sale event. Today, the online giant announced it will be throwing a Big Spring Sale next week from March 20 - 25. Here's everything we know about the sale, and how it differs from Amazon Prime Day.

Where can I find Amazon Big Spring Sale deals?

You'll have to wait until Wednesday, March 20 to see all the deals in store at the Amazon Big Spring Sale event. But you can preview the sale event (and see all the current deals at Amazon) by tapping the button below.

What will be on sale at Amazon's Big Spring Sale?

While we don't have a full list of the many products on sale, Amazon has said to expect deals on spring fashion, outdoor furniture, lawn and garden essentials, cleaning and organizing products and more. If you're looking to start your spring cleaning, Amazon is the place to shop next week.

Specifically, Amazon says you can save up to 50% on beauty products and sports equipment, and up to 40% on home products, spring apparel and select electronics.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime Member to shop the Big Spring Sale?

While there will be some deals at the Amazon Big Spring Sale that are reserved for Prime Members, most deals will be available to all shoppers.

If you're hoping to score the best deals during the Big Spring Sale, consider signing up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. You'll get free two-day (or faster) shipping, access to the Prime Video library of content, plus so many more Prime Member exclusive perks. Tap the button below to learn more and start your free trial. After that, Prime costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month. Discounts are available for college students and those who receive government assistance.

Will there be an Amazon Prime Day sale in March 2024?

While the Amazon Big Spring Sale is a major event, it's not being labeled as "Prime Day" by Amazon. We expect that Amazon will hold its next annual Prime Day sale event in mid-July 2024, just as it has the last several years.