Peloton bikes are on sale during Amazon October Prime Day 2023. This is how you can save up to $500

Peloton bikes are notoriously pricey, but we've found a great Amazon October Prime Day 2023 deal on the must-have piece of fitness equipment. During Prime Big Deal Days, Peloton bikes are up to $500 off for Prime Members.

If you've been putting off investing in a Peloton bike for your home gym, this is a great opportunity to score one at a major discount with free and fast Amazon shipping.

The Peloton Bike+ is $1,995 for October Prime Day. It regularly retails for $2,495, so grab this deal while you can.

Why do people love Peloton bikes? You can clip into a Peloton bike for a cycling workout like no other. People swear by their classes led by beloved trainers, available via the $44 per month Peloton All-Access Membership. The membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content through the Peloton app. There are even classes you can take when you're not using the bike, such as yoga and meditation.

Save $350 on the original Peloton Bike

The high-tech and small-space-friendly Peloton bike features a resistance knob for manual control, a stereo speaker system, an adjustable 22-inch touchscreen, a USB micro port, a headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, a front-facing camera, a built-in microphone and volume buttons. The Peloton bike pairs with your Apple Watch, so you can track your workout metrics during classes. It can track what muscles you've used in recent classes, so you can be sure you're targeting all your key groups on a weekly or monthly basis.

It's $350 off during Prime Big Deal Days.

Why we like the Peloton bike:

When used with a Peloton membership, riders can access tons of different workout classes live or on-demand.

Reviewers report that the bike is easy to assemble.

The Peloton bike is compact enough for small spaces.

The original Peloton bike is on sale now for $1,095. That's $350 off its normal list price of $1,445. Though this sale is limited to Amazon Prime members, so if you're not a member start a free trial now to score the discount.

Save $500 on the Peloton Bike+

Peloton via Amazon

The upgraded Peloton Bike+ is on sale for $500 off at Amazon for Prime members. It features a larger 24-inch anti-reflection rotating touch screen display and an enhanced four-channel speaker system.

Why we like the Peloton Bike+:

A Peloton All-Access Membership gives your entire household unlimited access to the entire Peloton library of content available on your Bike+ and the Peloton App.



Peloton Bike+ has a larger rotating touch screen.



It features an enhanced four-channel speaker system.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

