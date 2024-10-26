Yamamoto throws gem, Dodgers slug three homers on way to 2-0 lead over Yankees in the World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers continued to slug their way through the playoffs on Saturday, storming to a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the World Series on the back of three home runs and a stellar performance on the mound from Yoshinobu Yamamoto in their 4-2 win.

The scoring started in the bottom of the second inning when Tommy Edman slapped a solo shot to left field off of Yankees starter Carlos Rodón, for his second homer in the playoffs.

Teoscar HernÃ¡ndez #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a two-run home run in the third inning during Game 2 of the 2024 World Series presented by Capital One between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Despite a quick response from New York, when star outfielder Juan Soto made Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto pay for leaving a fast ball on the inner half of the plate with his massive homer to right field, the Boys in Blue answered right back, tacking on three more runs in the bottom of the third inning thanks to back-to-back homers from Teoscar Hernández and Game 1 star Freddie Freeman.

The additional run support pushed the Dodgers to a 4-1 lead, which is all Yamamoto needed on Saturday.

The rookie sensation, who signed a monster contract with the Dodgers prior to the season, tossed 6 and 1/3 innings of one-hit baseball against the Yankees while striking out four batters and walking two. He walked off the field to a standing ovation from the Dodger faithful after wowing in his first ever World Series start.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers leaves the game as they play the New York Yankees in the seventh inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. / Getty Images

Fellow Japanese star Shohei Ohtani was quiet in Game 2, going 0-for-3 with one walk and one strikeout. After he was caught stealing at the end of the seventh inning he walked off the field help of a trainer who was holding his left arm. During postgame interviews it was revealed that he partially dislocated his shoulder during the slide and his status for Monday's game was uncertain.

Things got shaky for the Dodgers in the top of the ninth after reliever Blake Treinen allowed a run to score when Giancarlo Stanton ripped a single that ricocheted off of third base and into left field. He then loaded the bases before being pulled by manager Dave Roberts, who called Alex Vesia in from the bullpen. He was able to get Yankees' pinch hitter Jose Trevino to fly out and end the game.

Now with a dominant 2-0 lead and just two more wins needed, the Dodgers will head to the Bronx for the next round of the World Series. Game 3 is scheduled for Monday at 5:08 p.m. Walker Buehler will get the start for Los Angeles against the Yankees' Clarke Schmidt. The next three games will be played in New York (Game 5 if necessary), before potentially returning to Dodger Stadium.

The Boys in Blue will look to continue limiting Yankees' star Aaron Judge, who is currently stuck in one of the worst slumps of his career. So far in October he's hitting just .150 with two home runs. In the World Series he's 1-for-9 with six strikeouts.