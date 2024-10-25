Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series

In a rematch 43 years in the making, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees, 6-3, in Game 1 of the World Series.

The Boys in Blue were the first to score in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to a Kiké Hernandez triple to right field quickly followed up with a sacrifice fly from catcher Will Smith.

Kike Hernández #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a triple in the fifth inning against the New York Yankees during Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Harry How / Getty Images

The Dodgers didn't stay out front for long after slugger Giancarlo Stanton — an LA native — batted in right fielder Juan Soto on a two-run homer against his hometown team, pushing the Yankees ahead 2-1.

LA had chances to tie the game with runners in scoring position in the seventh but couldn't bring them home once second baseman Gavin Lux grounded out.

The Dodgers' defense held the Yankees at bay through the eighth, retiring the side with pitcher Alex Vesia striking out two and forcing Anthony Volpe to line out.

While relatively quiet in his first World Series game, superstar Shohei Ohtani doubled to right field but made it to third thanks to a fielding error by Volpe.

In the next at-bat, Mookie Betts drove Ohtani in for the equalizer with a sacrifice fly to center.

Neither team could drive in the go-ahead run through the ninth, bringing the World Series to extra innings. However, it wasn't long until the Yankees batted in the go-ahead RBI after shortstop Tommy Edman fumbled a ground ball, allowing Jazz Chisholm Jr. home, making it 3-2 by the time the pitcher Blake Treinen struck out Austin Wells.

But Edman made up for it by getting on base during his next at-bat. From there, the Yankees survived Ohtani's next at-bat only to intentionally walk Betts, loading up the bases for Freddie Freeman.

With the first pitch, a four-seam fastball, Freeman launched the walk-off grand slam, the first in World Series history, to right field sealing the game for the Dodgers, 6-3.

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a walk-off grand slam during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees during Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

When is the next game in the Dodgers-Yankees World Series?

The Dodgers and Yankees will face off once again on Saturday at 5:08 p.m. local time. The Yankees are expected to start Carlos Rodón, who has a 4.40 ERA so far this postseason. On the mound of the Dodgers will be rookie right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who's posted the same marks as Rodón in his three postseason starts.

Here's a list of game times all of which will be live on FOX.

Game 2

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Game 3:

When: Monday, Oct. 28, first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City

Game 4:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 29, first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City

Game 5 (if needed):

When: Wednesday, Oct. 30, first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City

Game 6 (if needed):

When: Friday, Nov. 1, first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Game 7 (if needed):

When: Saturday, Nov. 2, first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Gavin Lux #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after grounding out in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees during Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

How many times have the Dodgers and Yankees played in the World Series?

The Dodgers and Yankees are two of baseball's most storied franchises, with a World Series rivalry dating back to World War II.

Since 1941, the two teams have faced off 12 times in the Fall Classic, by far the most in Major League Baseball history. While the Yankees have dominated the Boys in Blue for most of their matchups in the 20th century, winning eight of the 11 World Series matchups in that time frame.

Until Friday's matchup, the two teams have not faced each other in the big game since 1981, which the Dodgers won thanks to stellar play from the team's bullpen, including pitcher Fernando Valenzuela.

The two franchises are some of Major League Baseball's biggest juggernauts in their prospective leagues, with the Yankees solidly ahead of any other franchise in terms of post-season success. Since 1923, New York has won 27 World Series titles, the most championship wins in any U.S. sports league.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in action against Alex Verdugo #24 of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 08, 2024 in New York City. The Dodgers defeated the Yankees 11-3. Getty Images

As it stands, the Boys in Blue have captured seven World Series titles, most recently in the shortened 2020 season. If they can keep things going they'll have the fifth-most titles of all time, tied with their divisional rivals the San Francisco Giants.