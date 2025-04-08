Wood has 2 homers, 5 RBIs as Nats win 8-2 for first home series victory over Dodgers since 2014

James Wood homered twice and matched a career high with five RBIs, leading the Washington Nationals over the Dodgers 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive victory and their first home series win over Los Angeles since 2014.

Los Angeles lost four of five following an 8-0 start. Shohei Ohtani was 1 for 5 with a ninth-inning single.

Wood hit a two-run homer off Justin Wrobleski (0-1) in the first, drew a bases-loaded walk in a three-run second and hit another two-run shot in the fourth for an 8-0 lead.

Wood, who also went deep in Monday's series opener, had the second two-homer game of his big league career. The first was Sept. 15 against Miami.

Wrobleski started in place of two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, who went on the injured list Sunday with shoulder inflammation. Wrobleski allowed eight runs in five innings.

Washington's Brad Lord, a 25-year-old right-hander, allowed two hits and two walks in three-plus scoreless innings in his first major league start. He struck out Ohtani swinging for two of his four strikeouts.

Colin Poche (1-2) replaced him after a leadoff single in the fourth and struck out the next three batters.

Andy Pages and Kiké Hernandez hit solo home runs for Los Angeles.

Key moment

Wood hit a first-pitch fastball into the first row of the seats in left-center in the first inning for a 2-0 lead.

Key stat

Since his debut last July 1, Wood has as many multi-homer games as the rest of the Nationals combined. Luis García Jr. (July 3) and Keibert Ruiz (Aug. 15) also had two-homer games in that span.

Up next

RHP Landon Knack (1-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his first start of the season for Los Angeles on Wednesday as the series concludes. RHP Jake Irvin (0-0, 5.40), who is 1-2 with a 4.57 ERA in four career outings against the Dodgers, starts for Washington.