LAPD search for woman who allegedly stole patrol unit while handcuffed

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a woman who allegedly stole a patrol unit while she was handcuffed Monday night.

The LAPD said at 11:50 p.m., a woman who was handcuffed stole the patrol vehicle at Franklin and Orchid Avenue. She then drove the vehicle to Camrose and Paramount Drive and then fled on foot.

Officers canvased the area but were unable to locate the woman and they are continuing to search for her.

No damages were reported. It is unclear why the woman was handcuffed. 

