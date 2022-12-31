Watch CBS News
Woman found shot to death in Artesia

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A homicide investigation was underway in Artesia after a woman was killed during a shooting on Thursday. 

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Pioneer Boulevard and Artesia Boulevard, just south of the 91 Freeway. 

Deputies dispatched to the scene arrived to find the victim, an unidentified woman, dead at the scene. 

Her identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

First published on December 31, 2022 / 8:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

