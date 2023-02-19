Winning Powerball ticket worth $1.8M sold at Shell station in SoCal

California lottery officials say a Powerball ticket worth $1.8 million was sold in Southern California.

The ticket was sold in San Diego County at a Shell gas station on Eastlake Parkway in Chula Vista. It matched five of the winning numbers, and is worth $1,801,715.

The winning numbers from Saturday's drawing were 8-21-31-32-37 and Powerball 23.

Because no one matched all six numbers, Monday's Powerball drawing will increase to an estimated $87 million.