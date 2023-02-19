Winning Powerball ticket worth $1.8M sold at Shell station in SoCal
California lottery officials say a Powerball ticket worth $1.8 million was sold in Southern California.
The ticket was sold in San Diego County at a Shell gas station on Eastlake Parkway in Chula Vista. It matched five of the winning numbers, and is worth $1,801,715.
The winning numbers from Saturday's drawing were 8-21-31-32-37 and Powerball 23.
Because no one matched all six numbers, Monday's Powerball drawing will increase to an estimated $87 million.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.