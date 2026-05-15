Winds prompt red flag warnings and marine hazards across Southern California

The windy weather in Southern California has prompted marine hazards along the entire coast and red flag warnings in Los Angeles County's High Desert communities.

The National Weather Service said the red flag warning will start on Saturday for the Antelope Valley and the adjacent foothills to the west. There is also an elevated fire risk for the areas south of Lancaster and extending all the way to parts of Santa Barbara County.

A map of the elevated fire risk areas. National Weather Service

The NWS also issued a host of marine hazards, including gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories and beach hazards for most of Southern California's coastal communities. The waves will be around 10-18 feet in the outer waters and about 6-12 feet along the inner waters, according to NWS.

The elevated and high surf closer to the beaches will reach around 10-15 feet along the Central Coast and around 3-8 feet south of Point Conception in Santa Barbara County.

A map of the several marine hazards in Southern California. National Weather Service

Meteorologists said gusting winds of 40-65 mph will start on Friday and last until Sunday. They will top out at about 55-65 mph from Friday night until Sunday night.

There will be gale-force gusts at about 35-45 knots across most of the waters along Southern California's coastal communities.