See what parts of Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills will be closed for LA Metro's D Line extension

Sections of Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills will be closing Monday morning for the Los Angeles Metro D Line Extension Project.

LA Metro announced Wilshire Boulevard between Crescent Drive and east of El Camino Drive will be closed until April 7.

Parts of Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills will be closed for several weeks for construction of the Los Angeles Metro's D Line Subway Extension Project. Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Crews will be working to permanently remove concrete deck panels and perform street and utility restoration work. The goal is to further the D Line Subway Extension Project which began in 2019 and is expected to be finished in 2027.

Closure will include:



Pedestrian access will be maintained along Wilshire Boulevard.

No road closures are planned during holidays or regional events.

All commercial property driveways adjacent to the closure will be accessible.

Bus stop locations along Wilshire Bl will be relocated and further information will be provided.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained outside the construction zone.

The D Line Extension Project is being done in three sections, adding seven new Metro stations and connecting downtown LA to the Westside, LA Metro said.

Section 1: Wilshire/La Brea Station, Wilshire/Fairfax Station and Wilshire/La Cienega Station; slated to open in 2025.

Section 2: Wilshire/Rodeo Station and Century City/Constellation Station; slated to open in 2026.

Section 3: Westwood/UCLA Station and Westwood/VA Hospital Station; slated to open in 2027.

Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes and detours as well as allow extra time when traveling through the area.