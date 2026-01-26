Death investigation underway near same LA County encampment where former NFL player was found dead

A death investigation was launched early Monday morning after a person was found dead in the riverbed near a homeless encampment in Willowbrook, the same location where former NFL player Kevin Johnson was found dead last week.

Deputies were called to the 1300 block of E. 120th Street at around 12:20 a.m. after learning of a person down in the area, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. They were alerted by the L.A. County Fire Department.

"Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased male adult in an apparent homeless encampment located adjacent to the flood control channel," the release said.

The victim has not yet been identified and detectives did not share details on the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

LASD detectives near a homeless encampment in Willowbrook where a man was found dead early Monday morning. CBS LA

It happened near the same homeless encampment in unincorporated Willowbrook where 55-year-old Kevin Johnson, a former NFL player, was found dead from blunt head trauma and stab wounds last week. Investigators said that Johnson was believed to be living at the encampment when he was killed.

He was also found on a wash near the 120th Street bridge across the street from the Watts/Willowbrook Boys & Girls Club.

Detectives did not indicate that there was any connection between the two incidents.

As their investigation continues, anyone with further details is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.