LA County homicide detectives investigating man's death in Willowbrook

A man was found dead in the unincorporated community of Willowbrook early Wednesday morning, prompting a homicide investigation from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives.

In a news release shared by LASD, officials said that deputies were called to the 1300 block of E. 120th Street at around 7:30 a.m. after a man's body was found in the area.

The victim, who hasn't been publicly identified, was declared dead at the scene, LASD's release said.

Detectives did not provide any information on the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

With SkyCal overhead, it appeared that the man's body was found near a homeless encampment on a wash near the 120th Street bridge that overlooks the LA River, across the street from the Watts/Willowbrook Boys & Girls Club.

The incident happened approximately a mile from where Department of Homeland Security agents were involved in a no-hit shooting on Wednesday morning. There was no indication that the two incidents were connected.