Will Smith slapped with 10-year ban from Academy Awards, other events

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences imposed a 10-year ban on actor Will Smith in response to his on-stage slap of comedian Chris Rock during this year's Oscar ceremony.

In a statement, the Academy apologized for not adequately address the situation when it happened.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage," the joint statement from Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said.

The letter was released after the academy's Board of Governors convened Friday to discuss how to best to respond to Smith, who has resigned from the academy in the wake of the furor. The decision was made to ban Smith from attending any academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.

The ban is effective as of today.

In his own statement, Smith said simply, "I accept and respect the academy's decision."

The unprecedented ban was imposed in response to the uproar over Smith slapping Rock over a joke he made about wife Jada Pinkett-Smith's hair at the March 27 ceremony that took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Rock, who was on stage to present the Best Documentary Oscar, was stunned by the altercation but apparently demurred when the show's officials asked if he wanted Smith removed from the event.

Smith went on to accept the Best Actor Oscar for his role in "King Richard."