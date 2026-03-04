Santa Ana winds expected to impact much of Southern California over next couple days

Southern California is expected to be impacted by strong, widespread Santa Ana winds over several days leading into the weekend.

The National Weather Service says northerly winds will begin to affect parts of the region between 9 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m. on Thursday. Areas along the coast could get gusts up to 35 mph and places like Northridge and Santa Clarita could get gusts up to 40 mph.

Weather officials say some potential impacts include downed trees, power outages and dangerous driving conditions.

A wind advisory will go into effect at 4 p.m. and remain until 9 a.m. on Thursday for areas like the Ojai Valley and Santa Barbara County. A high wind warning will go into effect at 2 a.m. and remain until 9 a.m. on Thursday for the Santa Monica Mountains and Malibu coast.

CBS LA chief meteorologist Paul Deanno says stronger and more widespread winds will arrive on Friday. Ahead of the wind event, CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for Friday through Sunday.

Deanno says the next wave of wind will not be a typical Santa Ana profile but will get some of the same results. Some inland valleys will get wind gusts between 45 and 50 mph.

Since Southern California received several inches of rain with winter storms earlier this year, fire danger is not a main concern.