Where to celebrate Día de los Muertos in LA

A day dedicated to the dead is not meant to be morbid, but a celebration. The Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos, is celebrated each year from Oct. 31- Nov. 2.

According to tradition, on the Day of the Dead, the border between the spirit world and the real world dissolves and souls of the dead can rejoin loved ones for 24 hours to feast, drink and dance.

Here in Los Angeles, many communities embrace the tradition and participate in Dia de los Muertos celebrations with altars, or ofrendas, adorned with bright marigolds that are meant to guide the souls with their scent.

The altars also include pictures of their loved ones, candles and things they liked or trinkets that belonged to them.

Here's a list of Día de los Muertos events in Los Angeles Nov. 2 and through the weekend:

Grand Park

Where: 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

When: Oct. 21-Nov. 2

The park's celebration display's 19 professional altars and a community altar honoring the victims of gun violence in Monterey Park and those who perished in Maui's wildfires.

Olvera Street

Where: Olvera Street Plaza

When: Oct. 25-Nov. 2

The plaza hosts a Novenario procession, featuring a traditional Maya blessing and Aztec dancers. There is an altar display with live entertainment beginning at 4 p.m. Nov. 2.

Santa Monica

Where: Santa Monica Pier

When: Oct 28-Nov. 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Santa Monica Pier hosts the Letters of Life art installation where community members are asked to share their favorite Pier memories, photographs (copies of photographs are encouraged) and anecdotes of family and friends who have passed. There are also various altars on site for viewing.

Long Beach

Where: Bixby Knolls

When: Nov. 3, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Bixby Knolls will celebrate Dia de los Muertos Friday, Nov. 3, on its First Friday event with live music, art, pop-ups and business specials. The event features its annual ofrenda, or Dia de los Muertos altar, sugar skull painting, and an Aztec dance performance in honor of the holiday.

Long Beach Dia de los Muertos Parade

Where: Downtown Long Beach

When: Nov. 4, 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

There will be floats, cultural performances and music as the parade makes its way down Pine Avenue towards Rainbow Lagoon where it will culminate with an Arte y Ofrendas Festival.

Riverside Day of the Dead

When: Nov. 4, 1-10 p.m.

Where: Market Street between University Avenue and 14th Street

A street party along six blocks in downtown Riverside including a display of altars, live music, a car show and a lucha libre ring where wrestlers will battle throughout the day.