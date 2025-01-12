When is it safe to return home in a fire evacuation zone? Here's what to know about neighborhood repopulation

As firefighters continue their attempts to quell the series of destructive fires that broke out across Los Angeles County last week, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate, it's important to know what the next step is if you fled your home in the face of a fire.

On Sunday, multiple evacuation zones were lifted for both the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire, burning on opposite sides of Los Angeles County after each ignited last Tuesday. While many are able to return home, with flames no longer threatening neighborhoods, it begs the question why some are allowed to repopulate while others are forced to continue waiting.

In a general information release issued back in 2020, the Los Angeles County Fire Department shared some in depth information on what needs to be completed for crews to determine evacuation are lifted and repopulation can begin.

"The Los Angeles County Fire Department recognizes that evacuation orders can cause undue strain on those eager to return home," the release said. "Please understand that incident commanders are continuously evaluating both fire and infrastructure conditions so that repopulation can occur as quickly as possible, but not at the expense of your safety."

Firefighters say that a number of factors are considered before orders are lifted, including:

how many fire personnel are still working in the area,

what type of work is being performed,

how much damage remains to roads or areas that allow public acces,

removal of trees or debris blocking public roads,

damage to utility infrastructure that remains to be repaired,

public health considerations.

"When evacuations are lifted and repopulation begins to occur, it may sometimes include the entire evacuation area but, more likely, will affect only one portion of the evacuation area at a time," department officials said.

They state that repopulation in segments better allows them to get people home as quickly as possible, limiting an overflow of traffic in the area, but also reduces the impact dealt to local law enforcement who may be checking identification to allow residents back to their homes.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant while driving, as its not unlikely to become focused on the potential damage caused by the disaster.

"Because there are many hazards that can exist when returning to your home after a wildfire, we urge you to take safety precautions, such as personal protective equipment," LACoFD's release said.

Additionally, they warn that there may still be intermittent power outages and street closures in effect throughout the area.