Westwood home invasion suspect in custody, police search for other 3

Julie Sharp
1 in custody, 3 flee after Westwood home invasion
Los Angeles police have one suspect in custody after a security guard at a Westwood home opened fire when four intruders tried to break in early Wednesday morning.

Three other burglary suspects managed to get away.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Lindbrook Drive near Holmby Avenue and UCLA. Police say the homeowner was inside his house with his family when four suspects entered the residence in a burglary attempt.

Police say as one of the suspects tried to drive away, a security guard fired a round at the suspect. 

It is not known if any of the suspects were shot, nor if anything was stolen from the home. 

Los Angeles police have one suspect in custody and are searching for the three other burglary suspects who fled the scene.  KCAL News
