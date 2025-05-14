Westwood home invasion suspect in custody, police search for other 3
Los Angeles police have one suspect in custody after a security guard at a Westwood home opened fire when four intruders tried to break in early Wednesday morning.
Three other burglary suspects managed to get away.
It happened around 5 a.m. on Lindbrook Drive near Holmby Avenue and UCLA. Police say the homeowner was inside his house with his family when four suspects entered the residence in a burglary attempt.
Police say as one of the suspects tried to drive away, a security guard fired a round at the suspect.
It is not known if any of the suspects were shot, nor if anything was stolen from the home.