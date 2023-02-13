Westlake structure fire displaces residents of 56 apartments

Los Angeles firefighters responded to a vacant two-story house on fire at 245 S. Reno Street in the Westlake District at 1:17 a.m. Monday. The fire spread to apartment buildings on both sides of the house. KCAL News

A fire at a vacant house spread to two apartment buildings early Monday morning, forcing residents of about 56 apartments to evacuate.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to a vacant two-story house on fire at 245 S. Reno Street in the Westlake District at 1:17 a.m. Monday. The fire spread to apartment buildings on both sides of the house.

Approximately 56 apartment units were affected by the fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Dept.

The number of people displaced was estimated at 20 after crews investigated a possible gas leak in one building.

City buses were brought in to carry the displaced residents to a recreation center at LaFayette Park at 625 S. La Fayette Park Place. The American Red Cross was assisting those affected.

More than 150 firefighters fought the fire, according to the LAFD.

One resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured.

Firefighters were checking the scene for possible gas leaks and were searching the vacant house to confirm no one was inside.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.