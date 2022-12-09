Westbound 91 Freeway lanes to close in Corona through the weekend

Westbound 91 Fwy lanes to close in Corona this weekend

Westbound 91 Fwy lanes to close in Corona this weekend

The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is scheduled to be closed from Friday night through early Monday morning for crews to continue repaving work.

Drivers are urged to use detour routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays.

Westbound lanes begin closing at 10 p.m. Friday between Interstate 15 and Lincoln Ave. in Corona. All five lanes will be out of service until 4 a.m. Monday, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission. The closure's length is approximately 2.5 miles.

Express lanes, connectors and ramps will also be closed.

Motorists are advised to use westbound Route 60 to southbound Route 71 or 57 as alternate routes. The Transportation Commission also advises residents to use Metrolink passenger rail as a travel alternative.

Local traffic was expected to be heavy. Officials said the weekend's project could potentially be completed early.

In September and October, eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway were shut down for repaving.

