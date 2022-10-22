Stretch of 91 Freeway closed until Monday morning

Once again a stretch of the 91 Freeway in Corona is slated to be closed over the weekend for construction, part of a series of different projects that have occurred in recent months.

The closure began at 10 p.m. Friday evening, and is scheduled to last until 5 a.m. Monday morning as Riverside County Transportation Commission crews repave the highway.

All eastbound lanes were closed between Lincoln Avenue and Main Street, as well as any express lanes or ramps. Additionally, eastbound on-ramps at Serfas Club/Auto Center Drive, Maple Street and Lincoln Avenue were all closed.

As a result, officials expected heavy delays in the area, as well as on the 241 Toll Road and I-15 as motorists seek alternate routes.

Drivers were advised to instead rely on SR-57 or SR-71 to SR-60 for those looking to reach eastbound destinations.

One stretch of eastbound lanes was already closed for similar construction in late September, and again in early October.