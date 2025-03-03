Multiple lanes closed on the westbound 10 Freeway in Pomona after big rig crash

Multiple lanes of the westbound 10 Freeway in Pomona are closed after a FedEx truck was involved in a crash Monday morning.

SkyCal flew over the crash shortly after 6 a.m., where the front of the truck appeared to be severely damaged.

SkyCal flew over a crash on the westbound 10 Freeway involving a FedEx truck. There appeared to be severe damage to the front of the big rig. KCAL News

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert around 4:41 a.m. for all lanes of the westbound 10 Freeway east of the 57 Freeway. The CHP provided an update 6:53 a.m. that two lanes remain closed.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The lane closures are causing traffic delays. The CHP urges drivers to travel with caution and use alternate routes while crews work to clear the roadway.