Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple lanes closed on the westbound 10 Freeway in Pomona after big rig crash

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Multiple lanes of the westbound 10 Freeway in Pomona are closed after a FedEx truck was involved in a crash Monday morning.

SkyCal flew over the crash shortly after 6 a.m., where the front of the truck appeared to be severely damaged. 

fedex-10-freeway-crash.png
SkyCal flew over a crash on the westbound 10 Freeway involving a FedEx truck. There appeared to be severe damage to the front of the big rig.  KCAL News

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert around 4:41 a.m. for all lanes of the westbound 10 Freeway east of the 57 Freeway. The CHP provided an update 6:53 a.m. that two lanes remain closed. 

The cause of the crash is unknown. 

The lane closures are causing traffic delays. The CHP urges drivers to travel with caution and use alternate routes while crews work to clear the roadway. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.