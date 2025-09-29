Video shows two cars chasing, colliding in West Covina parking lot during possible road rage incident

Wild video captured the chaotic moments that two drivers chased each other around a West Covina parking lot last week, colliding multiple times before both fled from the area.

Witnesses say that the incident rapidly escalated into what the now-viral video shows, as two sedans speed around a parking lot in circles before colliding once, causing debris and clothing from one car's trunk to fly. The cars separate briefly, each heading down a different aisle, before again crashing into one another in front of a clothing store.

After the second crash, both cars sped off in different directions, heading away from the parking lot at Francisquito Avenue and Sunset Avenue.

"I was literally at a loss for words," said Drea Cano, the general manager at Louie's Liquor. "Part of me wanted to run over there and be nosy and see what happened."

West Covina police said that a report was taken based on a witness statement, but that neither of the drivers involved contacted them to file their own reports.

"Both parties involved in the incident fled the area prior to our arrival," said a statement from WCPD. "We are still attempting to identify the parties involved. The investigation is still ongoing."

While the investigation into who was involved and what exactly led up to the wild incident continues, Cano said that she heard that it was possibly connected to some sort of domestic dispute.

No further information was provided by police, and it's unclear what charges the drivers could face for their part in the incident, if any.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to both the West Covina mayor and some city council members for comment on the matter but has not yet heard back.