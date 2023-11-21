Watch CBS News
WeHo intersection closed as sheriff deputy 2-vehicle collision is investigated

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

A major West Hollywood intersection was closed for hours early Tuesday morning as a Los Angeles County sheriff deputy-involved collision was investigated 

The accident happened around 5 a.m. and as SkyCal flew overhead around 9 a.m., a sheriff's department SUV was disabled in the middle of the Santa Monica and San Vicente Boulevards intersection. The other vehicle involved in the crash was pushed off to the edge of the intersection, nearly resting on the sidewalk. with visible front-end damage.

sheriff-deputy-accident.jpg
A Tuesday morning crash between a sheriff deputy SUV and another vehicle closed a major WeHo intersection as the accident is investigated. KCAL News

The West Hollywood Sheriff's Station said that the deputy and other person involved in the accident were both transported to a hospital, with preliminary reports saying the injuries were not severe. 

The department also said that no crimes were committed in the crash. 

Around 9:45 a.m., the investigation concluded and the intersection opened to traffic.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 9:12 AM PST

