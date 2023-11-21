WeHo intersection closed as sheriff deputy 2-vehicle collision is investigated

A major West Hollywood intersection was closed for hours early Tuesday morning as a Los Angeles County sheriff deputy-involved collision was investigated

The accident happened around 5 a.m. and as SkyCal flew overhead around 9 a.m., a sheriff's department SUV was disabled in the middle of the Santa Monica and San Vicente Boulevards intersection. The other vehicle involved in the crash was pushed off to the edge of the intersection, nearly resting on the sidewalk. with visible front-end damage.

A Tuesday morning crash between a sheriff deputy SUV and another vehicle closed a major WeHo intersection as the accident is investigated. KCAL News

The West Hollywood Sheriff's Station said that the deputy and other person involved in the accident were both transported to a hospital, with preliminary reports saying the injuries were not severe.

The department also said that no crimes were committed in the crash.

Around 9:45 a.m., the investigation concluded and the intersection opened to traffic.