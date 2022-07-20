Waves up to 8 feet expected as high surf advisory lasts through Thursday

Beachgoers were warned of powerful waves and strong rip currents Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory on Tuesday, which was set to last through Thursday morning as wave sets reaching up to eight or nine feet were expected at all south and southwest facing beaches.

The advisory reaches from Ventura County all the way to San Diego County.

CBSLA

Some of the biggest waves were expected immediately after sunrise at around 5:55 a.m.

According to NWS, the larger-than-average swells come at the tail end of a powerful storm that hit the Southwestern Pacific.

What is a sneaker wave? A SNEAKY wave that catches people by surprise because it is much larger than the other waves reaching shore. These larger waves can sweep people into the water when they believe they are in a safe location. See the graphic for more tips. #oceansafety pic.twitter.com/U8hDomzGcw — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 20, 2022

Among those beaches included the ever-popular Newport Beach surf spot called The Wedge.

Located at the southeast end of the Balboa Peninsula, the spot is well-known for its high-powered swells, where surfers flock to tackle one of Southern California's biggest challenges.

On Wednesday, the beach was littered with the remnants of boogie boards and surfboards that suffered the consequences of their riders failure to conquer The Wedge.

"It can break boards, it can break bones," said Tanner McDanell, a surfer who hit the waves early Tuesday morning. He originally hails from Hawaii. "It's serious. If you don't have the proper ocean experience you should definitely stay on the beach. It's fun to watch though!"

Levels were expected to return to normal after 8 a.m. Thursday morning.