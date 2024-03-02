Watts native "Top Dawg" to be honored with street intersection dedication

Born and raised in a Watts housing project, Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith will be honored Saturday with a street intersection in his hometown named after him.

Los Angeles city leaders and community members are joining Top Dawg Saturday afternoon at the intersection of East Imperial Highway and South Central Avenue, which will be designated as "Anthony Tiffith T.D.E. Music Square."

Councilmember Tim McOsker spearheaded the honors and will lead the 2 p.m. dedication ceremony, recognizing the accomplishments of the 49-year-old music executive.

As a young man, Tiffith began scouting local talent as a way to escape Watts street life. He built a recording studio, called "House of Pain," and created the record label Top Dawg Entertainment (T.D.E.), inspired by his nickname, Top Dawg.

T.D.E.'s first signing was Jay Rock, who joined the label in 2005. Artists Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, and Schoolboy Q. were also signed. To date, there are currently 11 artists signed to T.D.E.

In a press release for Saturday's dedication, the councilmember acknowledged Top Dawg's community involvement with the annual T.D.E. community Christmas event.

"In December 2023, T.D.E. hosted its 10th annual T.D.E. Christmas event, an event that is marked by gracious resources provided to residents over a two-day period, including a star-studded concert for the community."

In a 2023 Instagram post, Top Dawg wrote about community connection. "Just a kid out of the Nickerson Gardens Housing Projects trying to motivate, inspire and make a difference in his community," @dangerookipawaa.

The press release for Saturday's event lists those attending as Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, Jay Rock and "more special guests."

The dedication takes place at East Imperial Highway and South Central Avenue in Los Angeles, Saturday March 2 at 2 p.m.