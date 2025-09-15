Water around the Santa Monica Pier will be pink Monday morning. Here's why

No, they're not filming a sequel to the "Barbie" movie in Santa Monica this month, but it'll sure look like it on a handful of days coming up.

Those who want to see a unique view of an iconic Southern California locale can do so on various days this month as researchers perform an experiment that will turn the water around the pier pink.

Researchers from the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, along with The Bay Foundation, will use pink dye to study the water quality in the area.

"The fluorescent rhodamine water tracer dye, which has been used by researchers for many years to understand water movement, will disperse naturally and pose no risk to people, animals or vegetation," according to a UCLA news release.

The initial window of pink water will be Monday, with the highest visibility occurring between 8 and 9 a.m. Other experiments will be run on Sept. 15, 22–24 and 30, weather permitting.

The experiment will study how the Santa Monica Breakwater affects water quality in the area. The breakwater, constructed in 1934, was originally designed to create mellow waters in the area for boats to dock.

However, according to UCLA, storms eventually broke down the rocky structure and essentially erased the intended marina effect. Researchers say the neon-pink dye will provide insight into whether the water travels in a natural manner.

"By following where the dye goes, we will better understand how the breakwater changes the environment around it, providing insight into Santa Monica Beach's poor water quality," said Isabella Arzeno-Soltero, an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at UCLA Samueli and the study's co-investigator.

Similar studies have been conducted in the San Diego area in recent years.