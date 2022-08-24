Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Water main break floods, damages road in Sherman Oaks

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 24 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 24 AM Edition) 01:51

A water main break flooded and damaged a road in Sherman Oaks Wednesday afternoon.

water-main-break-sherman-oaks.jpg

The break erupted on the 4300 block of north Densmore Avenue. Views from SKY2 showed fire trucks in the area.

The flooding appeared to have caused significant damage to the road.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power had been made aware of the break.

There has been a spate of water main breaks throughout LADWP's coverage area this summer. 

Some of the water main breaks have flooded streets and shut down the 101 Freeway

The breaks are especially distressing as millions across Southern California struggle to save water during this current historic drought.   

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 2:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.