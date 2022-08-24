Water main break floods, damages road in Sherman Oaks

A water main break flooded and damaged a road in Sherman Oaks Wednesday afternoon.

The break erupted on the 4300 block of north Densmore Avenue. Views from SKY2 showed fire trucks in the area.

The flooding appeared to have caused significant damage to the road.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power had been made aware of the break.

There has been a spate of water main breaks throughout LADWP's coverage area this summer.

Some of the water main breaks have flooded streets and shut down the 101 Freeway.

The breaks are especially distressing as millions across Southern California struggle to save water during this current historic drought.