Water main break causes flooding in West Hollywood

A water main broke in West Hollywood early Wednesday morning, causing flooding in some areas that may have impacted several hundred residents.

The break was first reported a little after 5 a.m. near the area of W. Melrose Avenue and N. West Knoll Drive, where Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were attempting to control the flow of water that was making its way into several garages and apartments.

Firefighters called the incident a "heavy water flow" as they waited for units from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to arrive on the scene.

As of 6:15 a.m., they were still unable to locate the source of the break and what caused the issue in the first place.

Water was shut off a little before 6:30 a.m., and firefighters were successfully draining water from the area.