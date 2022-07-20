Northbound 101 Freeway closed at Highland Avenue due to water main break in Hollywood

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a water main break that caused heavy flooding in Hollywood early Wednesday morning.

The flooding was first reported just after 2:45 a.m. on North Cahuenga Boulevard, after a car traveling through the area was almost completely submerged in the water.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were able to rescue the two occupants of the vehicle, who were said to have been sitting on top of their vehicle for over an hour as the water level continued to rise. Swift Water Rescue teams were also called to the scene to ensure that no other people needed rescue.

According to a member of those Swift Water Rescue teams, the flooding wasn't the only pressing issue.

"The manhole cover goes directly down into the sewer system, with the water wanting to take the path of least resistance, waters going to end up flowing underground, which is what is gonna end up causing a vortex or a current flow that'll go below grade," he said. "If any person or part of your body ends up getting trapped in that current vector it could end up potentially sucking you underground and keeping you there."

The passengers were uninjured.

"We're okay," they said when speaking with CBS reporters.

Several buildings in the area were also impacted, including apartment complexes and parking structures, where the entrances were blocked by the water. Firefighters asked people inside those buildings to remain in place until they could work on getting them out on a case-by-case basis.

As a result, California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert for the Highland Avenue off-ramp for at least six hours, beginning at 3:50 a.m.

Crews from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power were also dispatched to the scene to locate the source of the flooding and repair the issue.

Footage from the scene showed a tractor clearing storm drains in the area as they hoped to drain the area.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.