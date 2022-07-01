Water main breaks in Carthay Square, Silver Lake impact hundreds

Several driveways and roads in two Los Angeles neighborhoods were caked in mud Friday morning after a pair of water main breaks caused light flooding and extensive repairs.

Footage from the scene in Carthay Square, near S. La Jolla Avenue, showed water levels rising quickly outside of one residence, where water had nearly reached the front door.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials rushed to the scene to contain the situation before any homes or vehicles sustained damage.

After the water had been turned off and water levels decreased, thick layers of mud could be seen coating the roads.

According to those officials, the water main suffered an eight inch break and at least 40 different services were expected to be impacted as the main was under repair.

They expected to complete repairs by 1 p.m.

Likewise in Silver Lake, on N. Manzanita Street, water could be seen rushing forth from different breaks in the road due to a water main break of six inches.

The break caused a shutdown of water services for 59 homes as crews estimated that repairs would be completed by 1:30 p.m.