Additional water restrictions placed into effect as California drought continues to worsen

As the record-breaking drought continues to worsen in California, water districts across the state have issued a series of restrictions in an effort to curb water waste.

Joining the throngs of regions already impacted by these water conservation efforts are Kagel Canyon, Acton, Val Verde, the Antelope Valley and Malibu, which are all provided retail water service by Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts.

The mandatory restrictions placed into effect requests that all homeowners cut back on water usage by 30%, while restricting lawn watering using a similar method already in place with customers provided water by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Residents are restricted to watering two days per week, based on address numbers and property type, as follows:

Addresses ending in even number may water on Tuesdays and Fridays,

Addresses ending in odd number may water on Mondays and Thursday,

Commercial properties may water on Mondays and Friday,

No watering periods longer than 10 minutes,

Watering is only allowed between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.

For the City of Malibu specifically, spray irrigation is prohibited between 8 a.m and 8 p.m. every day, and no landscape irrigation may take place within 48 hours of rainfall.

By doing so, the city hopes to save more than 28 million gallons of water annually by installing these new measures.

A partnership between LACWD and the City of Malibu also offers residents a cash rebate should they remove their grass lawns for a more efficient option. Residents can apply for the rebate of $5 per square foot of grass removed up to $25,000.