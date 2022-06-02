Water main break in East Hollywood causes flooding, partially submerged vehicles

Crews were working to contain a water main break that caused flooding in East Hollywood early Thursday morning.

The break was first reported just before 2:30 a.m., and a large amount of water had already begun to pool by the time Los Angeles Department of Power and Water officials were able to shut the valve providing water to the area off.

At least one car was partially submerged in water on N. Heliotrope Drive under the 101 Freeway overpass cross of Clinton Street. However, water levels were unable to reach homes in the area.

A cause for the water main break has yet to be determined.