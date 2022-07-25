Multiple water main breaks flood Hollywood, Valley streets

Several streets in the Hollywood area are a watery mess Monday morning after two water mains broke, flooding streets and parking structures.

LADWP crews are working to shut off water mains in Hollywood, at Santa Monica Boulevard and Highland, and in East Hollywood, at Sierra Vista and Wilton Place.

(credit: CBS)

Reports of the water main break at 1135 North Highland Ave. started coming in at about 2:10 a.m. Widespread flooding was reported around the a break, on Olympic Boulevard, La Brea Avenue, and Santa Monica Boulevard.

The 8-inch cast iron water main in that area has been shut down, but the southbound lanes of Highland at Santa Monica Boulevard are now closed for repairs. There are no reports of property damage from this water main break, and it's unclear how many LADWP customers were impacted.

(credit: CBS)

Less than two miles away, another water main break flooded more streets, a parking structure and lower floor of a building, possibly a obby, at Sierra Vista and Wilton Place in East Hollywood at about 4 a.m.

LADWP crews have shut off the water, and crews are making repairs to the 8-inch cast-iron water main that burst. At least 21 LADWP customers are without water.

There were also reports of a third water main break near Pierce College, on Victory Boulevard and Mason Avenue.