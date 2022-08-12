Watch CBS News
Water main break causes flooding, damages street in Wilmington

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was working to repair a street in Wilmington Friday after a water main broke and flooded the area. 

According to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department, fire crews responded to the 400 block of North Avalon Boulevard around 2:05 p.m. to reports of flooding.

LAFD units said water damaged the pavement in the area and a utility pole was in danger of toppling over.

LADWP crews worked to remove the water from the street, repair damages and determine where the flooding was coming from. 

Nearby streets were closed as crews investigated and repairs were made.

No injuries were reported.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 3:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

