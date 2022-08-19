Watch CBS News
Water main break sends deluge of water, asphalt into Pacific Palisades streets

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Several residents in the Pacific Palisades remain without water Friday after a large water main break along Sunset Boulevard.

The 8-inch main burst at Sunset Boulevard and Las Casas Place Thursday night, sending a deluge of water and asphalt gushing into the air. 

Firefighters eventually shut off the geyser of water, and LADWP crews said they would work throughout the night to repair the main. However, many people were reported to still be without water on Friday morning.

There have been a spate of water main breaks throughout LADWP's coverage area this summer. Some of the water main breaks have flooded streets and shut down the 101 Freeway, and is especially distressing as millions across Southern California struggle to save water during this current historic drought

First published on August 19, 2022 / 8:41 AM

