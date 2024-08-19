Watch live: Criminal charges announced in the death of former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor

Monday afternoon the L.A. County District Attorney announced criminal charges in the death of former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor.

Two people allegedly tied to the fatal shooting face murder charges, with one of them facing a special circumstance allegation that could land him in prison without the chance of parole. Two other suspects were hit with lesser counts.

The 37-year-old Wactor was fatally shot on May 25 in downtown Los Angeles. He had just finished his bartending shift and was walking to his car on Hope Street and Pico Boulevard when he was shot and killed. The suspects were allegedly attempting to steal his catalytic converter at the time, authorities said. Wactor would have turned 38 years old on August 31st.

Four arrests were made on August 15th in connection with the May shooting. The suspects are 18-year-old Robert Barceleau, 18-year-old Leonel Gutierrez, 18-year-old Sergio Estrada and 22-year-old Frank Olano.

The most serious case was filed against Barceleau, of Huntington Park, who was charged with murder, including a special circumstance allegation of killing in the commission of a robbery. He was also charged with attempted robbery and grand theft, both with allegations he was armed with a firearm.

Estrada was also charged with murder but without the special circumstance allegation. He was also charged with attempted robbery and grand theft, both also allegedly while armed with a firearm.

Gutierrez was charged with attempted robbery and grand theft by embezzlement, both with allegations he was armed. The fourth suspect in the case, Olano, of Inglewood, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to the killing, along with receiving stolen property and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Earlier in the day, friends and advocates of justice for Wactor held their own news conference. Wactor's friend Micah Parker, who has taken the lead as an advocate for justice in the murder case, delivered a statement from the Wactor family.

"We're so thankful for all the hard work and persistence of the LAPD in capturing and gathering information for conviction of the people who murdered Johnny," Parker read.

"As a family, we anxiously await the charges of the strongest and asking to invoke all the Marcy's law enhancements, or for them to be tried in federal court. This is far from over, we are asking for all to continue to pray with the harshest penalties for these murderers. Sincerely, Scarlett Wactor and the Wactor family."

Parker continued his pleas to Los Angeles leaders to make the city safer and to hold criminals responsible.