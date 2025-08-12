Watch CBS News
Washington state murder suspect arrested in Southern California by LAPD officers

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

The hunt for the Washington state murder suspect ended Tuesday with Los Angeles Police Department officers arresting Alexander Lee Rogers, after it was reported Monday that his car was found abandoned in Calabasas.

While details of the arrest aren't known at this time, the LAPD has confirmed the 51-year-old Longview, Washington resident is in custody.

Rogers is a person of interest in the Aug. 5 murder of Dawn Peters, 64, and the attempted murder of Andrew Peters, 73, according to a Facebook post from the Longview Police Department. 

Police had warned the public to be on the lookout for Rogers, detailing his vehicle as a "partially spray-painted black BMW, possibly bearing Washington license plate BNU8712."

Jail records show that Rogers has an extensive and violent criminal history. He was released from prison less than a year ago after nearly two decades behind bars for a 2002 case of burglary and assault, in which he slashed two victims with a machete, police said. 

This is a developing story.

Alexander Rogers and the vehicle that authorities found abandoned in Calabasas.  Longview Police Department/Facebook
