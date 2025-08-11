Watch CBS News
Washington state murder suspect being sought in Southern California after investigators locate his abandoned car

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Authorities are searching for a murder suspect wanted out of Washington state after his vehicle was found abandoned in Calabasas. 

Alexander Lee Rogers, 51, of Longview, Washington, is wanted as a person of interest in the murder of Dawn Peters, 64, and the attempted murder of Andrew Peters, 73, according to a Facebook post from the Longview Police Department. 

The incident happened on Aug. 5, police said. At the time, they advised the public to be wary of Rogers, who they considered armed and dangerous, and his car, a "partially spray-painted black BMW, possibly bearing Washington license plate BNU8712."

screenshot-2025-08-11-at-4-52-20-pm.png
Alexander Rogers and the vehicle that authorities found abandoned in Calabasas.  Longview Police Department/Facebook

Sometime in recent days, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Lost Hills Station located his vehicle in the 23000 block of Calabasas Road. 

Because of this, investigators believe that Rogers may still be in the area. 

He is described as standing about 6-foot-2 and weighing around 190 pounds. 

Anyone who believes they know of the man's whereabouts is urged to call 911, LASD at (323) 890-5500 or Longview police at (360) 442-5800. 

