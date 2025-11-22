Washington routs UCLA 48-14 behind 4 TDs by Demond Williams Jr.

Demond Williams Jr. scored on two quarterback keepers and threw for two touchdowns, and Alex McLaughlin returned a fumble for a 59-yard TD to help Washington rout UCLA 48-14 on Saturday night.

The Huskies (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) won their second game in a row for the first time since early October.

Williams was 17-of-26 for 213 yards passing, hitting Dezman Roebuck with an 18-yard score and Decker DeGraaf with a 24-yard TD. Williams ran for TDs of 25 and 11 yards.

The Huskies piled up 212 rushing yards to 58 for UCLA. They had 25 first downs to 10 for the Bruins and were 4 of 11 on third down to 2 of 13 for UCLA.

The Bruins (3-8, 3-5) lost their fourth in a row, tying their season-worst skid, while playing what could have been their final regular-season game at the historic Rose Bowl because of an imbroglio between the university and the City of Pasadena involving UCLA's lease.

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava returned after missing last week's blowout loss at No. 1 Ohio State while in concussion protocol only to get hurt in the third quarter. He was sacked for a 15-yard loss by Bryce Butler with the Bruins trailing 27-0.

The Tennessee transfer was 16-of-26 for 69 yards and no touchdowns. Iamaleava also ran for 16 yards on five carries. He was replaced by Luke Duncan, who started in Iamaleava's place against Ohio State.

UCLA's Cash Peterman ran for a 3-yard loss and fumbled at the Washington 41. McLaughlin recovered the ball and returned it for a TD, extending the Huskies' lead to 20-0 in the second.

Mikey Matthews scored UCLA's first TD on a 37-yard catch from Duncan late in the third. Jamir Benjamin scored on a 1-yard fumble recovery in the fourth.

The takeaway

Washington: The Huskies are in line for a bowl game for the second year in a row, having lost to Louisville in the Sun Bowl to end coach Judd Fisch's first season.

UCLA: The university is searching for a new head coach and is mired in legal action over the Bruins potentially leaving the Rose Bowl after 43 years to play at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next season. Interim head coach Tim Skipper will likely not be hired permanently.

Up next

Washington hosts No. 6 Oregon to end the regular season.

UCLA visits No. 16 USC in their rivalry game to end the season.