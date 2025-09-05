Rapper Warren G joins ownership group for Long Beach Baseball Club

Rap icon Warren G has joined the ownership group for the Long Beach Baseball Club, an independent professional team that hopes to begin playing games as soon as 2026.

He joins a team backed by Innovation Baseball Partners and working in collaboration with Long Beach city leaders and Cal State Long Beach. Team officials called the rapper's partnership a "homecoming and an opportunity to bring something new to Long Beach."

"This is more than just owning part of a team, it's about giving back to my city," said a statement from Warren G. "Long Beach shaped me, and I want to help build something positive for the next generation. Baseball brings people together, and that's what I'm all about."

The club began to take shape in July, when Long Beach City Council members approved a plan that would bring a new team to Blair Field, where Cal State Long Beach's baseball team plays its home games. City and team officials are aiming to debut in the Pioneer Baseball League to start next season.

The team said that they're actively working to build a game day experience that reflects the city's energy and culture by blending baseball with music, food and the community. They also said that Warren G's barbecue brand, Sniffin' Griffin's BBQ, may also play a role.

"Warren brings not only star power, but a genuine commitment to community," said a statement from Paul Freedman, the co-founder of Innovation Baseball Partners. "He shares our vision of baseball as a way to bring people together, and we're thrilled to have him as part of the Long Beach Baseball Club family."

The Pioneer Baseball League operates independently as a Major League Baseball Partner League. They currently have 12 teams across the West Coast, including the Oakland Ballers, who are also backed by Innovation Baseball Partners.