The new Long Beach minor league baseball team is looking for a name, and wants your help

Professional sports are returning to Long Beach, and the new franchise wants the public's help in finding a new identity.

The organization currently known as Long Beach Baseball Club is set to begin play in the Pioneer Baseball League as its 13th team next May, but it still needs a permanent name. That's where the fans come in.

For the next 10 days, LBBC will be accepting submissions from fans on the team's new name. Limited to California residents, fans can submit their suggestions in the form of short videos or written statements via the team's website, located here.

Submissions will be accepted until Sept. 12.

"A new professional baseball team is coming to Long Beach, and we're inviting YOU to help us find a name," the team said. "We've spent months doing market research and generating name options that reflect the Long Beach community and its values. We have some options we like, and others that couldn't work. Now, we want your input. This is your chance to leave a legacy in Long Beach sports history."

A group of judges will select three finalists from the fan-submitted names before opening up a fan vote on the winner, which the judges will ultimately decide.

A video posted on the team's website and social media platforms contained some suggestions, including the Surfers, Sailors, Waves, Strawberries and Pharaohs.

The new team will play at Blair Field, sharing it with the Long Beach State baseball squad.