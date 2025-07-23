Watch CBS News
Long Beach moves forward with plans to bring minor league baseball to Blair Field

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Long Beach City Council members took another steps towards bringing minor league baseball back to the city on Tuesday, unanimously voting to move forward with a plan that would allow another team to call Blair Field home. 

Upon approving the plan, city leaders will now work with Cal State Long Beach administration and officials for the new team, which is temporarily being referred to as the Long Beach Baseball Club. 

The team will play their home games at Blair Field at Recreation Park, home of CSULB's baseball team, during the spring season. 

"Overall, the general framework for this proposed partnership emphasizes the shared goals of revitalizing Blair Field, enhancing community access, and generating economic benefits for the surrounding neighborhoods," said the recommendation drafted prior to Tuesday's vote.

Among those improvements made to the field include locker room renovations, outfield enhancements and making sure that the facility was preserved long-term with constant maintenance. City leaders will also look to improve the fan experience through "branding, sponsorships, and modernized amenities."

Blair Field opened in 1956 and last underwent renovation in 2009, when the stadium's lighting was modernized and a new electronic scoreboard was installed, according to the City of Long Beach's website

It would be the first minor league team to call Long Beach home since 2009 when their last professional team, the Long Beach Armada, suspended operations. Prior to that, the Long Beach Breakers also played for the city from 2001 to 2003. 

Once finalized, the Long Beach Baseball Club would be the Pioneer Baseball League's 13th team. The PBL is one of four MLB Partner Leagues across the United States, operating entirely on the West Coast. 

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to city officials for a statement on the decision but has not yet heard back. 

