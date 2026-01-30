Warm weekend makes Southern California "the envy of the rest of the country"

This last weekend in January will be a warm one for Southern California, as Friday and Saturday's high temperatures will be up to 20 degrees above average.

Gusty Santa Ana winds will continue through Saturday, and again Tuesday through Thursday next week, according to the National Weather Service.

"Temperatures will remain very warm for January, making us the envy of the rest of the country," NWS said.

On Friday, a high of 85 in Los Angeles will make it the warmest day in the past five years, with Saturday expected to be slightly warmer.

Last Saturday, Los Angeles saw a high of 66 degrees, and this Saturday it is expected to be 18 degrees warmer, with a high of 84. On Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop, reaching a high of 78.

"A big ridge of high pressure centered to our north and to our west, that is the catalyst for the north or northeast winds. The storm track stays to the north, and this pattern is going to hold for the next seven to 10 days," CBS LA Chief Meteorologist Paul Deanno said.

"The whole West Coast will be warmer than average."

Last Saturday, Los Angeles saw a high of 66 degrees, and this Saturday it is expected to be 18 degrees warmer, with a high of 84. Sunday, temperatures will drop, with a high of 78. Deanno said temperatures will warm up again midweek next week.

"A few records are possible today, as forecast highs are within a degree or two to the calendar day records for LAX, Downtown LA, Long Beach, Burbank, Woodland Hills, and UCLA," NWS said.

High temperatures for Friday: beaches, 83; LA and OC Metro, 85; valleys,86; Inland Empire, 82; high desert, 70; mountains, 58.