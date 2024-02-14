Want to get married on Valentine's Day? Here's where to tie the knot

If getting married sounds like a great Valentine's Day plan, there are walk-up services for licensing and ceremonies in Los Angeles and Orange County for couples who would like a 2/14/2024 wedding date.

Same-day marriage licensing and civil wedding ceremonies are offered at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office in Norwalk, with services running through 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Appointments are not required but couples are encouraged to fill out an online license application before arriving to save time.

On Valentine's Day last year, 140 couples took advantage of the same-day licensing and ceremonies in Norwalk, where usually about 30 ceremonies are performed on a normal day

Appointments will be required at all other Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk branch offices in L.A. County on Valentine's Day.

In Orange County, the county Clerk-Recorder will be offering extended hours at offices in Anaheim, Laguna Hills and Santa Ana, where civil ceremonies will be offered until 6 p.m.

Couples are urged to make appointments, but walk-ins will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

All couples must complete an online license application before visiting any of the offices, with the application available at ocweddings.ocrecorder.com.