Watch CBS News
Local News

Video of deputy-involved shooting in Maywood released

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Video of deputy-involved shooting in Maywood released
Video of deputy-involved shooting in Maywood released 01:38

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released video Tuesday of a fatal shooting at a house in Maywood in January.

The shooting occurred early on the morning of Thursday, January 26. Maywood is a small city about 3 miles southwest of Commerce and 3 miles west of Bell Gardens.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies went to the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue to conduct a search warrant at around 5:45 a.m.

Upon arrival at a home in the area, deputies detained a man sleeping on the front porch before making announcements that they were there to search the home. That man is seen in the video released Tuesday. A woman came out of a side door of the home and was also detained by deputies.

"A second male inside the location became verbally aggressive toward deputies and armed himself with a firearm telling them to get away from his residence," LASD said in a press release in January. "Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation by explaining to him that he was not the focus of their presence at the location. The male approached the open side door of the residence holding the firearm in his hand, pointing it up toward the ceiling."

According to deputies, as he crossed the threshold of the home, he pointed the firearm at the deputies. Deputies opened fire, striking him several times in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's department said a loaded gun was recovered at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified the man the day after the shooting as 70-year-old Miguel Lopez. The sheriff's department said a loaded gun was recovered at the scene.

No deputies were reported injured.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 7:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.