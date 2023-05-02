Video of deputy-involved shooting in Maywood released

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released video Tuesday of a fatal shooting at a house in Maywood in January.

The shooting occurred early on the morning of Thursday, January 26. Maywood is a small city about 3 miles southwest of Commerce and 3 miles west of Bell Gardens.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies went to the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue to conduct a search warrant at around 5:45 a.m.

Upon arrival at a home in the area, deputies detained a man sleeping on the front porch before making announcements that they were there to search the home. That man is seen in the video released Tuesday. A woman came out of a side door of the home and was also detained by deputies.

"A second male inside the location became verbally aggressive toward deputies and armed himself with a firearm telling them to get away from his residence," LASD said in a press release in January. "Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation by explaining to him that he was not the focus of their presence at the location. The male approached the open side door of the residence holding the firearm in his hand, pointing it up toward the ceiling."

According to deputies, as he crossed the threshold of the home, he pointed the firearm at the deputies. Deputies opened fire, striking him several times in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's department said a loaded gun was recovered at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified the man the day after the shooting as 70-year-old Miguel Lopez.

No deputies were reported injured.