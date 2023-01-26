Watch CBS News
Maywood deputy-involved shooting shuts down Clarkson Ave.

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Clarkson Avenue was closed in Maywood for an investigation following a deputy-involved shooting Thursday morning.

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy-involved shooting was confirmed just before 6 a.m. on the 6100 block of Clarkson Ave. near Atlantic and Randolph in Maywood.

A person described only as a suspect was reportedly injured at the scene; Los Angeles Fire Dept. paramedics were responding.

Operation Safe Streets deputies, the sheriff's gang task force, were on scene. No deputies were reported injured.

Clarkson Ave. was closed on the block during the investigation.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 6:30 AM

