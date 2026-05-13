Victorville man sentenced to 45 years in prison for using Instagram to sexually exploit girls

A San Bernardino County man was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for posing as a football player on Instagram to sexually exploit teenage girls.

A jury found Daniel Navarro, 42, guilty of six counts related to sexual exploitation of a child and child pornography in July 2025. In addition to the prison sentence, he was also ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution. Navarro has been in federal custody since July 2022.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Navarro posed as a 15-year-old football player from California to groom and entice two 14-year-old girls to take explicit images of themselves between August 2021 and July 2022. Prosecutors said he met with one of the victims, an Arizona girl, while she spent the summer in San Luis Obispo County. Navarro traveled with the girl to Tijuana, Mexico, from June 30, 2022, to July 1, 2022, for "the purpose of engaging in criminal activity," according to the DOJ.

Prosecutors added that Navarro had an online relationship with one of the victims for five months. Investigators found messages on Navarro's and the victim's Instagram accounts where he professed his love for her and talked about getting her pregnant.