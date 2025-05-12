Victim killed trying to stop carjacking suspect from taking his car in Norco

A carjacking victim was killed while trying to stop his car from being taken in Norco on Monday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to the Arco gas station in the 600 block of Hidden Valley Parkway at around 12:30 p.m. after recieving a call from a witness to a carjacking, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

"The caller reported witnessing a male entering the driver seat of a vehicle and driving away with the vehicle owner partially inside the rear seat," said a statement from department officials.

The victim was ejected from the car after being dragged, deputies said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to injuries he sustained in the carjacking. He has not yet been identified.

Deputies located the stolen car and took the suspect into custody.

No further information was provided.